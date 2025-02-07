TechEagle's First Responder Drone





TechEagle plans to invest ₹100 crore in UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and has launched its First Responder Drone. The company's investment aims to meet the growing demand for drones from state agencies, security forces, and international emergency teams.





The First Responder Drone is a fully autonomous UAV designed to redefine emergency response. It can deliver aid, map disaster zones, provide real-time surveillance, and facilitate critical search and rescue missions. It also serves as an airborne command unit, delivering situational intelligence and operational support.





TechEagle's First Responder Drone is designed and manufactured in India. It is mission-ready in under 120 seconds and can adapt to urban landscapes, flood zones, wildfires, and mountainous terrains. According to Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle, the drone has superior range, payload capacity, and autonomy, delivering real-time intelligence and operational efficiency at one-fourth the cost of Western counterparts.





TechEagle has secured a contract with the disaster authorities of the Himachal government, reflecting the demand for advanced UAV technology. The company's drones can take off and land vertically and can be operated from any location without needing a runway or external equipment. Their drones can deliver payloads of 3kg+ over distances of 100 kilometers+ at speeds of 120 km/hr.





TechEagle's First Responder Drone is a fully autonomous UAV designed to improve emergency response with the following key features:



It is a fully autonomous UAV. It is designed to redefine emergency response. Serves as an airborne command unit, delivering situational intelligence and operational support. Delivers real-time intelligence and operational efficiency at one-fourth the cost of Western counterparts. Can be operated from any location without needing a runway or external equipment, thanks to its vertical take-off and landing capabilities. Capable of delivering payloads of 3kg+ over distances of 100 kilometers+ at speeds of 120 km/hr. Indian Design and Manufacturing Designed and manufactured in India. Mission-ready in under 120 seconds for quick deployment. Adaptable to urban landscapes, flood zones, wildfires, and mountainous terrains.





Agencies







