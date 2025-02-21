



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has emphasised its commitment to the safety and well-being of international students following the tragic death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that the government is prioritising the safety and security of all international students in India.





In a media briefing, Jaiswal stated that the MEA has been in constant communication with both the Odisha government and KIIT authorities since the situation arose.





He highlighted that several arrests have been made, including those of college staff accused of assaulting Nepali students during a protest following the student's death. In total, eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, including a fellow student charged with abetting her suicide.





The Odisha government has established measures to ensure the safety of Nepali students, including a dedicated 24/7 helpline. Jaiswal reassured that real-time coordination is ongoing with Nepalese authorities to facilitate the return of students and support their academic activities.





He reiterated that the Indian government will take all necessary actions to protect international students, particularly those from Nepal, who are integral to India's cultural and educational ties with the country.





