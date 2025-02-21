



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave on February 21, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During his address, he emphasized the urgent need for "energetic leaders in every sector" to effectively address global complexities while prioritising India's interests on the world stage.





Modi articulated that the establishment of SOUL is a critical step towards nurturing leaders who can navigate the challenges of modern governance and innovation.





He stated that leadership roles will increasingly require capabilities in innovation and impact, rather than mere authority. He highlighted that leaders must possess a global perspective while maintaining a strong local identity, which is essential for strategic decision-making and crisis management.





The Prime Minister also pointed out that India's emergence as a global powerhouse necessitates world-class leadership across various fields, from politics to technology.





He expressed confidence that SOUL would play a transformative role in developing such leaders, capable of fostering collaboration and thought leadership across sectors. The conclave serves as a platform for leaders from diverse domains to share their experiences and insights, aiming to inspire the next generation of leadership in India.





ANI







