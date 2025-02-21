



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two key associates of Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala, a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, in connection with a terror-gangster syndicate case.





The charge sheet, filed on February 20, was presented before the Delhi NIA Special Court and includes Neeraj Pandit, also known as Neeraj Faridpuria, an absconder, and Anil Singh.





NIA investigations revealed that Arsh Dala, a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was funding a terror-gangster syndicate in India, which included the two men.





The accused were in continuous contact with Dala and members of the Bambiha gang. Anil Singh was apprehended on September 5, 2024, while Neeraj Pandit is still at large. The two men actively participated in the murder conspiracy of Jasveer Deeghot in Palwal, Haryana.





