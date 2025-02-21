



Mangalyaan demonstrated India's capabilities in interplanetary missions. It made ISRO the first Asian country to reach Martian orbit. India was first in the world to do so on its first attempt.





India's second mission to Mars, known as Mangalyaan-2 or Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2), is poised to take significant strides in space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently awaiting approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to proceed with the mission, which is tentatively scheduled for launch in late 2024 or possibly 2026 depending on the finalisation of plans and technology readiness.





Mangalyaan-2 aims to build upon the success of its predecessor, Mangalyaan (MOM-1), which successfully entered Mars orbit in September 2014, making India the first Asian nation to achieve this feat. The first mission was notable for its cost-effectiveness, operating on a budget of approximately $74 million.





For MOM-2, ISRO plans to incorporate advanced technologies including:





A Rover: To explore the Martian surface. A Helicopter: Similar to NASA's Ingenuity, which will allow aerial exploration. Sky Crane And Supersonic Parachute: For safe landing of the rover on Mars.





The mission will also carry multiple scientific instruments aimed at studying various aspects of Mars, such as its atmosphere and geological history. This includes investigating a hypothesized dust ring around Mars created by its moons, Phobos and Deimos.





As of now, ISRO has not officially confirmed the launch date for Mangalyaan-2. Reports suggest that while there is optimism for a launch as early as late 2024, challenges remain in developing the necessary technologies for the mission.





The mission's strategic significance is underscored by its potential to enhance India's standing in global space exploration and foster international collaborations. Should it succeed, India would join an elite group of nations capable of landing spacecraft on Mars, alongside the United States and China.





The success of these missions would solidify India's position as a leading spacefaring nation and contribute significantly to our understanding of the solar system.





Mangalyaan-2 represents a bold step forward for India's space ambitions, with ISRO looking to secure PM Modi's approval soon to finalize plans for this exciting endeavour.





