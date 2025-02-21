A generative AI image of concrete houses constructed on Mars



IIT-Madras is making significant advancements in the development of concrete suitable for construction on Mars, focusing on a "water-less concrete" formulation. This innovative approach addresses the critical challenge of water scarcity on the Martian surface, which is essential for traditional concrete mixing.





The research team, led by Professor Piyush Chaunsali at the Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) centre, has developed this concrete by mixing sulphur with Martian Regolith, a type of soil found on Mars. This method allows for rapid hardening of the concrete within seconds, contrasting with conventional methods that require longer curing times.





While the quick hardening is advantageous, managing the setting time is crucial for practical applications. The team is exploring additives to slow down the hardening process, making it more workable for construction tasks. Initial experiments with commercially available simulants of Martian regolith have shown promising results in terms of strength and durability.





The ExTeM initiative at IIT-Madras aims to support long-term human presence in space by utilizing local resources for construction. This aligns with global ambitions for human colonization of Mars. The research not only focuses on concrete but also encompasses various materials and manufacturing processes that could be utilized both in space and on Earth. For instance, they are investigating metal foams and optical fibres for communication and construction applications.





This research could play a pivotal role in enabling sustainable living conditions on Mars by minimizing reliance on Earth-supplied materials through in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). The work done at IIT-Madras contributes to a broader understanding of material science under extreme conditions and enhances prospects for future space missions.





