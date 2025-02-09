



The Indian Navy is dedicated to protecting India's maritime interests, as emphasised at the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave 2025. This commitment was highlighted during the event held at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, which convened former Naval Chiefs to discuss maritime strategy, technological advancements, and leadership.





Former Naval Chiefs gathered to discuss operational advancements, maritime strategy, and future warfare. A book, "Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs Through Time," was launched, chronicling the leadership of past Chiefs of Naval Staff.





The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) reaffirmed the Navy's dedication to its legacy, ensuring the safeguarding of India’s national maritime interests.





Top Navy commanders have been reviewing India's maritime security challenges, including China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean.





Discussions also addressed geopolitical dynamics, human resources, and the evolving global landscape, ensuring the Indian Navy strengthens its leadership and operational effectiveness.





The Navy is focused on operational preparedness, capability enhancement, and promoting indigenization to achieve self-reliance by 2047.





The deal to acquire 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France is nearing finalization, with the aim of bolstering the Indian Navy's capabilities. These jets are intended to operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant15. The acquisition is valued at approximately ₹50,000 crore.

The Rafale-M jets are being procured as an interim solution to address the Indian Navy's need for modern fighter jets until the development of an indigenous twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF). The current MiG-29K jets are becoming outdated.

India is set to enhance its naval capabilities by building additional Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. This move aims to strengthen India's maritime posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), addressing challenges such as China's growing influence and upholding the rules-based international order.





The Indian Navy has demonstrated its capability as a security responder in the Indian Ocean Region against emerging threats from drones and missiles.





