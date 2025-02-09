



From January to March 2025, the Indian Navy is conducting its largest warfighting exercise, Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX) 25, in the Indian Ocean Region. TROPEX is a biennial exercise that integrates the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard to assess their ability to operate as a cohesive, combat-ready force.





Approximately 65 Indian naval ships, 9 submarines, and over 80 aircraft are participating.





The exercise integrates military operations, cyber and electronic warfare, and live weapon firings during its harbor and sea phases.









The exercise involves the participation of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Coast Guard.





The Navy's most advanced platforms, such as the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata-class destroyers, and Kalvari-class submarines, are participating in the exercise.





TROPEX 25 validates the Indian Navy's core warfighting capabilities and ensures a synchronized, integrated response to protect national maritime security interests in a contested maritime environment against conventional, asymmetric, and hybrid threats.





The exercise integrates the Eastern and Western Fleets, operating as a single, consolidated maritime force.





It demonstrates India’s ability to project power and maintain dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.





TROPEX-25 strengthens India’s role in regional security, supporting alliances like QUAD (US, Japan, Australia, India).





