



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is experiencing a revolutionary transformation in the defence sector. Singh highlighted the country's move away from import reliance, noting that a decade ago, 65-70% of defence equipment was sourced from abroad, but now a similar percentage is manufactured domestically. He made these remarks at the indigenization event and valedictory ceremony of Aero India 2025 in Yelahanka.





Speaking at Aero India 2025 in Yelahanka, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India's defence sector is undergoing a revolutionary transformation, with indigenous fighter jets, missile systems, and naval vessels not only securing borders but also attracting global attention. He highlighted the exponential growth of the defence industry, describing Aero India as having reached "heights that are not only unparalleled but historic".





Reflecting on his experience at the event, he encapsulated it in three words: "Energy, energy, and energy." He praised the enthusiasm displayed by Indian entrepreneurs, start-ups, and global participants, underscoring their role in India's defence evolution.





Singh mentioned that India is exporting items ranging from small artillery to larger systems like the BrahMos and Akash missiles.





Singh credited the success in defence to the stakeholders' resolve and trust, which has enabled India to build stronger global partnerships. He also urged the global community to join India in the co-development and co-production of advanced weapon systems.





The 15th edition of Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, was held at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. Singh compared Aero India to the Mahakumbh Mela, noting that Aero India centres on external strength and displays the power of India.





Aero India 2025 aligns with these initiatives, showcasing India's strength and vision for becoming a self-reliant and secure nation.





Singh stressed the importance of modernization in the defence sector and armed forces, observing that peace cannot be achieved with weak security. He also noted that security, stability, and peace are shared constructs that transcend national borders.





The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated ₹6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, with ₹1.80 lakh crore for capital acquisition. 75% of the modernization allocation is reserved for domestic procurement to enhance the capabilities of India’s Defence Industrial Complex.





Production and Exports Targets The government aims to surpass ₹1.27 lakh crore in defence production and ₹21,000 crore in defence exports. Singh expressed confidence that defence production will exceed ₹1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26, and exports will surpass ₹30,000 crore.





Advanced Technologies DRDO top scientist Dr Binay Kumar Das said that advanced technologies have transformed country’s defence exports.





TOI







