



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in February 2025, discussions with President Emmanuel Macron led to strengthened bilateral cooperation and a reaffirmed vision for international partnership.





Modi and Macron reviewed progress in defence, space, and civil nuclear cooperation, aiming to strengthen collaboration in technology and innovation. They also addressed trade and investment ties, acknowledging the 14th India-France CEOs Forum report.





The leaders expressed satisfaction with collaboration in health, culture, tourism, education, and people-to-people connections. They committed to deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and global forums.





A joint statement outlining the path forward for India-France relations was adopted, along with ten finalized outcomes in technology and innovation, civil nuclear energy, triangular cooperation, environment, culture, and people-to-people relations.





Both leaders commended progress in the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenization efforts, and welcomed discussions on missiles, helicopter engines, and jet engines.





Modi and Macron discussed international matters, including the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing to coordinate efforts. They also emphasized a commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.





The leaders condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism, and called for disrupting terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They stressed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts.





Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron. India plans to develop a domestic AI model.





Modi and Macron inaugurated India's Consulate General in Marseille. They also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.





Agreements And Declarations





Several agreements and declarations were made during the visit:





1. India France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2. Launch of the Logo for the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 3. Letter of Intent to establish the Indo-French Center for the Digital Sciences 4. Agreement for hosting 10 Indian Startups at the French Start-up incubator Station F 5. Declaration of Intent on partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors 6. Renewal of MoU concerning cooperation with Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) 7. Implementing Agreement concerning cooperation between GCNEP India and Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN) France 8. Join Declaration of Intent on Triangular Development Cooperation 9. Joint Inauguration of India’s Consulate in Marseille 10. Declaration of Intent in the Field of Environment





Agencies







