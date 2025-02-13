



Rolls-Royce is reinforcing its commitment to India by planning to double its supply chain sourcing from the country over the next five years. This move aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" vision and aims to strengthen Rolls-Royce's presence in India's defence sector.





Rolls-Royce intends to increase its sourcing of complex parts for advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines, and gas turbine engines from Indian manufacturers.





This initiative aligns with India's vision of becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse and supports the integration of Indian companies into global supply chains.





Nicola Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer at Rolls-Royce, stated that India is rapidly becoming a preferred hub for global sourcing, and Rolls-Royce aims to broaden its partnerships to support business growth and the "Make in India" initiative. Alex Zino, Executive VP for Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce (Defence), emphasized the company's commitment to serving the needs of India's armed forces and participating in co-development opportunities for critical combat engine technologies.





Rolls-Royce has existing joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Force Motors, as well as long-standing relationships with TATA, Bharat Forge, and Godrej & Boyce.





Rolls-Royce has established an ecosystem of strategic partnerships with over 2,000 high-skilled engineers contributing to global development programs in India.





Rolls-Royce has a legacy of successful technology transfer for licensed production of various engines in the defence domain. The company is focused on strengthening relationships with existing and potential Indian suppliers to develop capabilities to manufacture complex engine components locally for global markets.





Rolls-Royce has been a partner in India's self-reliance journey for nearly nine decades, with over 750 engines powering Indian Military aircrafts.





