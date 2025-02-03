NVS-02 satellite mated to cryogenic engine moments before its injection into orbit





The NVS-02 satellite, launched on January 29, 2025, aboard the GSLV MK-2 rocket, represents a significant milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as it marks the agency's 100th launch from the Sriharikota spaceport. This satellite is a crucial component of India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which aims to provide accurate positioning services across India and extending up to 1500 km beyond its borders.





Key Issues Identified





Thruster Failure: The satellite's thrusters failed to fire during the necessary orbit-raising manoeuvres. This issue arose because the valves responsible for allowing oxidizer to flow into the thrusters did not open, preventing the engines from igniting.





Current Orbit: As a result of this failure, the NVS-02 remains in an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), which is unsuitable for its operational requirements as a navigation satellite.





Despite this setback, ISRO has confirmed that the satellite's systems are functioning normally, with successful deployment of solar panels and established communication with ground stations. The agency is exploring alternative strategies to utilize the satellite's capabilities while it remains in its current orbit.





This incident is not unprecedented for ISRO; previous missions have faced challenges as well. For example, the SSLV-D1 mission in 2022 experienced a sensor malfunction, and the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 lost communication during its lunar descent. However, ISRO has a history of learning from such setbacks and improving future missions.





ISRO is actively working to address the technical issues with the NVS-02 satellite. A dedicated committee has been formed to assess potential recovery strategies while ensuring that all other systems on the spacecraft remain operational. Further updates from ISRO are anticipated as they continue to navigate this challenge.





