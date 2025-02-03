



US firm General Atomics has replaced the Indian Navy's MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone that crashed into the Bay of Bengal on September 18, 2024.





The replacement was made under a lease agreement between the company and the Indian Navy, which allows for the provision of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The crash, attributed to a power failure, resulted in the drone being written off. Following the incident, General Atomics fulfilled its contractual obligations by providing a new unit to ensure continued surveillance capabilities for the Navy.





The Navy has been using these drones extensively to monitor maritime activities, particularly in relation to China's increasing presence in the region.





In addition to this replacement, India is set to enhance its drone capabilities further with a $3.5 billion deal for 31 MQ-9B Sea/SkyGuardian drones, with deliveries expected to start in 2029. This acquisition aims to bolster India's defence preparedness amid regional security challenges.





