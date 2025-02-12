



Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure area domination, with a focus on the Jammu region. Shah affirmed the Modi government's commitment to a terror-free J&K.





Shah directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure zero infiltration from international borders by strengthening the border grid and using advanced surveillance technologies.





Shah directed the CRPF to maintain synergy with the Indian Army and J&K Police. He also reviewed CRPF's winter action plan, focusing on area domination in the Jammu region.





Shah reviewed the intelligence apparatus in J&K and directed increased coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence, emphasizing the importance of technology.





Monitoring terror financing, tightening the grip on narco-terror cases, and dismantling the terror ecosystem are priorities. The government is taking strong steps toward a "zero terror plan" in J&K.





Shah directed focus on countering negative propaganda by anti-national elements to present the correct narrative.





Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in J&K, assuring that all necessary resources would be provided.





The meeting was a continuation of high-level meetings held with the Indian Army and J&K Police on February 4 and 5.





