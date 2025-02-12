Security personnel conduct search operation after an IED was set off by suspected terrorists near the LoC at Akhnoor sector in Jammu on Wednesday





On February 11, 2025, two Indian Army soldiers, Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh, were killed in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. Another soldier was injured in the explosion that occurred around 3:50 p.m. near a forward post in the Bhattal area while the troops were on patrolling duty. The injured soldier is reportedly out of danger.





The Nagrota-based White Knight Corps confirmed the fatalities, stating that troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. They saluted the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.





This incident marks the first security fatalities in the region this year and the third terrorist attack in four days. It occurred a day after Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, reviewed "hostile activities" along the LoC in the Rajouri district.





Recent Hostile Terror Activities In The Area:





February 10, 2025: A soldier was hit by a bullet from across the border while manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.





February 8, 2025: An Army patrol came under terrorist fire from a forest across the LoC in Rajouri's Keri sector, prompting a retaliatory response from Indian soldiers.





February 4-5, 2025: A landmine explosion reportedly caused casualties among terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. However, there was no official confirmation on the number of deaths.











