The Indian Navy's ₹60,000 Crores Rafale-Marine jet deal with France is set to enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) capabilities, particularly in buddy-buddy refuelling, and will also supply ground equipment and software upgrades.





The Indian Navy is acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft to enhance the capabilities of the INS Vikramaditya. The deal is awaiting final clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security. The deal includes 22 single-seat and 4 twin-seat Rafale-Marine jets.





The Rafale Marine jets will replace the older MiG-29K fighters currently in service, providing superior combat capabilities thanks to advanced avionics, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, and enhanced electronic warfare systems. Extensive modifications and equipment installations will be necessary on the INS Vikramaditya to facilitate seamless operations of these jets from its deck. This includes upgrades to existing systems to accommodate the advanced technology of the Rafale Marine.





The recent deal for the acquisition of Rafale-M jets by the Indian Navy, is set to significantly enhance both naval and air force capabilities in India. This agreement includes provisions that will allow approximately 10 of the 36 Rafale jets in the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet to perform buddy-buddy refuelling, which will substantially extend their operational range and combat endurance during missions. The introduction of the buddy-buddy refuelling system significantly enhances the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational range and combat capabilities.



Extended Operational Range

Mid-Air Refuelling Capability: The buddy-buddy refuelling system allows one Rafale aircraft to refuel another mid-air, which drastically extends the operational range of both aircraft involved. This capability is particularly critical when operating far from mainland bases or during extended missions over vast oceanic expanses.

Increased Combat Endurance: With the ability to refuel in-flight, aircraft can remain airborne longer, enabling them to undertake longer missions without the need to return for refuelling. This is vital for maintaining a continuous presence in strategic areas, especially in regions like the Indian Ocean where India faces increasing naval competition.

Operational Flexibility

Enhanced Mission Profiles: The buddy-buddy system provides greater flexibility in mission planning. Aircraft can be deployed for longer durations and can engage in a wider variety of operations without the constraints imposed by fuel limitations.

Training and Skill Development: The IAF has been using this method to train pilots in aerial refuelling procedures, which is essential for developing skills necessary for more complex operations involving dedicated refuelling aircraft. This training is crucial given the current limitations in the IAF's fleet of Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRAs).

Countering Adversarial Capabilities: As potential adversaries like China develop their own aerial refuelling capabilities, including night time operations, India's adoption of similar technologies ensures that the IAF remains competitive and capable of responding effectively to threats.



The Indian Air Force will also receive ground-based equipment to support operations, along with software upgrades.





The Rafale-Marine jets will give a strategic advantage in air superiority and precision strike capabilities. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening India's defence capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region, especially with China's growing naval presence.





The Rafale-Marine is a temporary solution until India's Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) is ready. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently developing the TEDBF.





