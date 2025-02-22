



The first trial of the Pinaka naval variant is set to take place later this year, specifically targeting a range of 75 kilometres. This development follows successful internal testing by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is part of a broader initiative to expand the Pinaka rocket system for naval and air force applications.





The naval variant is specifically designed for underwater operations and submarine countermeasures, enhancing its versatility in naval warfare scenarios. It boasts an effective firing range of up to 75 kilometers, which is suitable for engaging targets from a safe distance while maintaining operational flexibility. The system is designed to be launched from naval vessels, allowing for rapid deployment and engagement from sea-based platforms, which is crucial for modern naval combat.

The naval variant is expected to include sophisticated guidance systems that improve accuracy and target acquisition in maritime environments, potentially incorporating technologies suitable for dynamic sea conditions. Similar to its land-based counterpart, the naval version can fire multiple rockets in quick succession, providing overwhelming firepower against enemy positions or threats. The design includes features that ensure stability and reliability during operations at sea, addressing challenges such as ship movement and environmental factors.



The trials are expected to mark a significant milestone in the integration of advanced artillery systems within the Indian Navy, which has already provided the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) necessary for this development.





In addition to the naval variant, DRDO is also working on other enhancements to the Pinaka system, including a new high-calibre version with an extended range of 120 kilometres, while the other will push the boundaries even further with a range of over 200 km, with trials anticipated in October 2025.





The more powerful version of the Pinaka system, designed to strike targets at distances exceeding 200 km, is expected to necessitate a new calibre and launcher system. This indicates a significant upgrade in capability, likely involving advanced technology and design modifications to achieve the extended range and effectiveness.





The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system has both land-based and naval variants, each designed for specific operational environments and requirements. The land-based variant is primarily focused on providing artillery support in ground operations, while the naval variant is tailored for maritime warfare, allowing for greater flexibility and adaptability in naval engagements. The advancements in the naval version aim to enhance India's capabilities in both offensive and defensive maritime operations.





Feature Land-Based Pinaka Variant Naval Pinaka Variant Deployment Environment Primarily used on land for ground operations Designed for naval operations, including ship-based launch Launch Platform Mounted on an 8x8 vehicle Integrated into naval vessels Range Up to 90 km (for Mark-II ER version) Expected to have a similar or enhanced range, targeting up to 75 km initially Payload Capacity Typically carries a 100 kg warhead Similar payload capacity, but optimised for maritime conditions Mobility High mobility on land with adjustable tire pressure for terrain adaptation Mobility depends on the naval platform; designed for stability at sea Guidance Systems Primarily free flight with potential for INS + SATNAV in advanced versions1 Expected to include advanced guidance systems suitable for maritime target acquisition Operational Flexibility Can fire multiple rockets in a short time (salvo capability) from a fixed position1 Designed for rapid launch from moving platforms, adapting to naval combat scenarios





These advancements underscore India's commitment to modernising its military capabilities across various branches of the armed forces.





