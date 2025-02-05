Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently praised former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House" during a joint press conference held on February 5, 2025. This event marked Netanyahu's first visit to the U.S. following Trump's inauguration for a second term, highlighting the strong ties between the two leaders and their countries.





In his remarks, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for being the first foreign leader invited to the White House after Trump's swearing-in, emphasizing that this invitation reflects Trump's unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people. He stated, "I've said this before and I'll say it again, you are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," which underscores the high regard in which Trump is held by many in Israel.





During the press conference, both leaders discussed pressing issues regarding Israel's security and the ongoing situation in Gaza. Netanyahu asserted that "Israel has never been stronger," while also stressing the necessity to "finish the job" concerning security, particularly regarding Hamas. He outlined three primary objectives for Israel: to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, secure the release of Israeli hostages, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.





Trump also made significant announcements during this meeting, including a controversial proposal for the U.S. to take control of Gaza with plans for economic development in the region. He expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement could lead to lasting peace and stability in the area.





ANI







