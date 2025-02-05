



On February 4, 2025, US Consul General Mike Hankey met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the expansion of commercial cooperation between the United States and Maharashtra.





This meeting, held at Fadnavis's official residence in Mumbai, focused on enhancing collaboration in various sectors, including energy and technology.





During the discussions, both leaders emphasized the potential for increased trade and investment opportunities, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the US and Maharashtra.





Hankey acknowledged the importance of such partnerships in driving industrial growth and innovation within the region.





This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering a more robust economic relationship between the two entities.





ANI







