



In February 2025, former US President Donald Trump questioned the allocation of $21 million to India for voter turnout initiatives, which was cancelled by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk. Trump stated that India is a growing economy with high taxation rates and doesn't need such financial support.





Trump, while at his Mar-a-Lago residence, said, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?".





DOGE, described as an initiative of the second Trump administration with the aim of eliminating wasteful spending, released a list of taxpayer-funded programs that have been cut, including the $21 million allocated for India's voter turnout. The announcement was made on X, where DOGE stated that US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on items that have now been cancelled.





The list included $486 million in grants to the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening," including $21 million for "voter turnout in India". A USD 29 million intended for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and a USD 39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal was also cancelled.





The decision has stirred political debate within India. A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the fund as external interference, while Congress has demanded an investigation.





"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.





Bhartiya Janta Party's Amit Malviya took to his X to react to the announcement. "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" his post read.





ANI







