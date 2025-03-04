



On March 22, 2025, four laborers from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Mangochar area of Kalat district, Balochistan.





The victims, identified as Zeeshan, Khalid, Dilawar Hussain, and Muhammad Amin, were working as borewell drillers when they were attacked around 2:30 PM. Reports indicate that the assailants arrived on motorcycles and opened fire during iftar time, killing the laborers on the spot while one individual survived the assault.





The police have launched an investigation and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) for inciting violence and other related offenses. This incident comes amid heightened tensions in Balochistan following a recent violent protest organized by the BYC, which demanded the return of bodies of militants killed in a military operation. The protest escalated into violence, resulting in multiple casualties.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, labelling it an act against humanity and reaffirming the government's commitment to combat terrorism. The attack on these laborers is part of a troubling trend in Balochistan, where individuals from Punjab have increasingly been targeted in violent incidents attributed to ethnic tensions and separatist movements.





Agencies







