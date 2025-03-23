



At least four police personnel were killed in an attack in the Nushki district of Balochistan, Pakistan, on March 23, 2025. The incident occurred in the Gharibabad area when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrolling van.





The attackers fled the scene, and security forces quickly arrived to transport the deceased to a local hospital.





Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack as a cowardly act and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life.





He extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to take stringent measures to ensure justice for those responsible. Bugti emphasized that such attempts to disrupt peace and development in Balochistan would not succeed and asserted that terrorists would find no refuge in the province.





In a related incident earlier that day, four laborers from Punjab were also shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Mangochar area of Kalat district.





The victims were reportedly attacked while drilling a tube well for a local landowner. This surge in violence highlights ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, which has seen a series of attacks targeting individuals from Punjab, often linked to separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).





ANI







