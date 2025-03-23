



India has dispatched approximately 10 tons of humanitarian assistance to Botswana, which has been severely affected by recent floods.





This aid package includes essential medicines, surgical supplies, and mosquito nets, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those impacted by the natural disaster.





The assistance was confirmed by India's External Affairs Ministry on March 22, 2025, highlighting India's commitment to providing timely support in times of crisis.





This initiative reflects India's broader approach to humanitarian aid, reinforcing its role as a reliable partner in addressing global challenges and supporting nations in distress.





ANI







