



Mission Shakti, launched on March 27, 2019, marked a pivotal moment in India's strategic and technological capabilities by successfully testing an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile.





This operation, executed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), demonstrated India's ability to neutralise a live satellite in low Earth orbit using entirely indigenous technology.





The test propelled India into the ranks of elite space powers alongside the United States, Russia, and China, showcasing its preparedness to secure space assets and strengthen defence in the fourth dimension of warfare.





One of the key benefits of Mission Shakti is the protection it offers to India's growing space assets, which are vital for communication, weather forecasting, navigation, and defence operations. By establishing ASAT capabilities, India can deter potential adversaries from targeting its satellites, thereby safeguarding its national interests.

Moreover, the mission was executed with a focus on minimising space debris, reflecting India's commitment to responsible space practices. The missile used during the test was designed to ensure that any debris would decay quickly and not pose a long-term risk to other satellites.

In addition to its military implications, Mission Shakti has significant implications for India's technological advancements. The successful development and deployment of the ASAT system highlight the expertise and innovation within DRDO and encourage further investment in research and development in advanced technologies.

This mission is expected to inspire future generations in India to pursue careers in science and technology, thereby fostering a culture of innovation.





The mission utilised a modified Prithvi Defence Vehicle Mark-II interceptor to kinetically destroy the target satellite at an altitude of 283 kilometres within three minutes.





This achievement was not only a testament to India's technical prowess but also reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful uses of space, ensuring compliance with international treaties while enhancing deterrence capabilities. Importantly, the test avoided long-term space debris by conducting it in the lower atmosphere, with debris falling back to Earth within weeks.





Mission Shakti underscored India's growing focus on space security amidst evolving global dynamics. It highlighted the military potential of satellites for surveillance, navigation, and intelligence gathering, making space a critical domain alongside land, sea, and air in modern warfare.





As India celebrated six years of this milestone in 2025, Mission Shakti remains a symbol of national pride and strategic autonomy, reinforcing India's position as a formidable space power.





