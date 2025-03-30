



The TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), represents India's ambitious stride toward self-reliance in aerospace and defence.





Sanctioned in 1983, the program faced numerous challenges, including U.S. sanctions in 1998 that disrupted access to critical technology, such as the indigenous Kaveri engine. HAL adapted by integrating the GE-F404 engine, showcasing its resilience and ingenuity.





Despite a 33-year journey to achieve initial operational clearance in 2016, TEJAS stands as a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft with cutting-edge features like Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles and an advanced electronic warfare suite.





The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), particularly India's TEJAS, is recognized as the world's smallest and lightest supersonic multi-role fighter. It features advanced technologies such as a modern aerodynamic design with static instability controlled by a digital fly-by-wire flight control system, a full glass cockpit, and Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC).





These systems enhance its agility, manoeuvrability, and operational efficiency. The aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons systems, including beyond-visual-range air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, making it comparable in performance to renowned fighters like the U.S. F-16 and French Mirage-2000.





The TEJAS's compact size and extensive use of composite materials contribute to its stealth capabilities, surpassing competitors without compromising aerodynamic efficiency, unlike designs such as the U.S. F-117 stealth fighter. Its design includes a tailless delta-wing configuration optimized for speed, acceleration, and agility. Additionally, features like short take-off and landing capabilities, reliability, and maintainability make it suitable for modern combat scenarios.





TEJAS has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 and a combat range of 500 km. It integrates advanced avionics systems such as multi-mode radar, hands-on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controls, multifunction displays, and accurate navigation tools to reduce pilot workload while enhancing mission effectiveness. The indigenous content in the TEJAS MK-1 is 59.7% by value and 75.5% by the number of line replaceable units. The indigenous content of the TEJAS MK-1A is expected to surpass 70% in the next four years





Globally, the development of fighter aircraft is a prolonged and intricate process, reflecting the complexity of integrating advanced technologies like avionics, engines, and weapons systems. For instance, the Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon was conceptualised in the early 1970s, took its first flight in 1974, and entered service in 1978—achieving operational status within seven years.





Similarly, France's Dassault Rafale underwent a much longer timeline; it began development in 1978, flew in 1986, and finally entered service in 2001—a 23-year journey.





The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter highlights the challenges even for nations with vast resources. Initiated in 1995, it became operational only in 2015 after two decades of development.





The Eurofighter Typhoon also faced extended timelines: its conceptualisation began in 1985 under the European Fighter Aircraft program, comprising of the UK, Germany, Italy and later Spain. The maiden flight of the Eurofighter prototype took place in Bavaria on 27 March 1994, flown by DASA chief test pilot Peter Weger and the Typhoon entered operational service in 2003, nearly 20 years after the fighter's conceptualisation.





The TEJAS program, has achieved significant success in three out of the five critical technologies initially identified. These successful endeavours include mastering the fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control system, developing and manufacturing carbon-fibre composite structures and skins, and implementing a modern glass cockpit. The program's achievements have not only advanced India's aerospace capabilities but also contributed to the expansion of the country's aviation industry.

One notable success of the TEJAS program is the development of the Autolay computer-aided design software, which has been licensed to Airbus for use in its A380 wide-body aircraft project. This demonstrates the international recognition of India's technological advancements in aerospace engineering. However, the programme faced challenges in developing a multi-mode pulse-doppler radar, leading to the selection of off-the-shelf Israeli radar units for the initial MK-1 and MK-1A aircraft.

In response to this setback, the DRDO initiated the development of its own Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar in 2012, which is currently undergoing extensive flight trials as of 2025.

The program's focus on self-reliance has significantly increased the indigenous components in the TEJAS fighter. This approach has not only enhanced India's technological capabilities but also fostered growth in the domestic aviation industry. The success of the program showcases India's ability to develop advanced aerospace technologies and contributes to the country's goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

TEJAS' delays were compounded by funding constraints and evolving Indian Air Force (IAF) requirements but ultimately resulted in a robust platform designed to replace ageing MiG-21s.





HAL has faced criticism for production delays of TEJAS MK-1A and the grounding of Dhruv helicopters following safety concerns. However, these challenges reflect HAL's commitment to safety and quality rather than failure.





The company is ramping up production capacity to deliver 28 TEJAS jets annually, supported by a ₹2.5 lakh crore order book. The MK-1A variant aims for over 70% indigenous content and incorporates advanced features like an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and air-to-air refuelling capabilities.





HAL's efforts extend beyond domestic needs to export opportunities, with discussions underway with countries like Guyana. The company's focus on innovation is evident in its collaboration with private firms and integration of indigenous technologies like actuators and radar systems. These efforts align with India's broader defence modernization goals.





Despite setbacks, HAL's perseverance has established TEJAS as a symbol of India's aerospace capabilities. With every milestone achieved—be it operational readiness or export potential—HAL reinforces its role as the backbone of India's defence industry. The journey of TEJAS is not just about overcoming challenges but about crafting a legacy of self-reliance and technological excellence.





IDN







