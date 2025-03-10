



China, Russia, and Iran are set to conduct a joint naval exercise named "Security Belt-2025" in the waters near the Iranian port of Chabahar, located on the Gulf of Oman. This exercise, scheduled to take place in early to mid-March, aims to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the participating naval forces.





The Chinese fleet will include a destroyer and a supply ship, while Iran will involve both its army and Revolutionary Guards' naval forces.





The drills will focus on various maritime operations, including striking maritime targets, damage control, and joint search and rescue missions.





The exercise marks a significant deepening of military cooperation between the three nations, who have held similar joint naval exercises since 2019.





Observers from several countries, including Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, will attend the drills.





The strategic location of Chabahar Port, providing access to the Indian Ocean, underscores the importance of these exercises in ensuring regional maritime security and stability.





This joint exercise comes as China and Iran navigate tensions with the United States, and it highlights the growing trilateral military cooperation between China, Russia, and Iran.





The drills are part of an annual series that aims to enhance coordination in maritime operations and contribute to the overall security of vital international waterways.





Agencies







