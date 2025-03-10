



The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar-XII, is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 10 to March 23. This annual exercise, which began in 2011, has become a cornerstone of the strategic relationship between India and Kyrgyzstan, with the venues alternating between the two countries. The last edition was held in India in January 2024, highlighting the consistent collaboration between the nations.





The Indian contingent participating in Khanjar-XII is comprised of troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), known for their elite capabilities.





Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is represented by the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade, which specializes in mountain warfare and counter-terrorism operations. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and exchange best practices in counter-terrorism and special forces operations, particularly in urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios.





Key training modules include sniping, complex building intervention, and mountain craft, alongside joint operational planning and execution. Beyond the rigorous military drills, the exercise will feature cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz.





This cultural component is designed to deepen people-to-people and military-to-military ties, reinforcing the longstanding friendship between India and Kyrgyzstan.





The exercise serves as a platform for both nations to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns related to international terrorism and extremism. It underscores their commitment to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region, reflecting the growing strategic partnership and defence collaboration between India and Kyrgyzstan.





Agencies







