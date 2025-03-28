



Force Motors has secured a significant contract to supply 2,978 units of its Force Gurkha vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces, as announced on March 27, 2025.





This order underscores the company's commitment to providing military-grade vehicles that meet the operational demands of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The contract was awarded by the Directorate General of Capability Development under the Ministry of Defence, with Force Motors recognised as the L1 vendor for this procurement.





Deliveries are scheduled to occur in multiple phases over a maximum period of three years.





The Force Gurkha is renowned for its off-road capabilities and has been a staple in Force Motors' defence offerings, particularly in its role as a Light Strike Vehicle (LSV).





It is designed to excel in extreme environments, featuring high ground clearance, superior water wading capacity, and advanced 4x4 capabilities. These attributes make it particularly suitable for navigating challenging terrains, such as deserts and mountainous regions.





Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors, emphasised that the vehicles are engineered with a focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the needs of defence personnel.





This order not only reinforces the trust placed in Force Motors by the Indian Defence Forces but also highlights the company's long-standing relationship with India's military sector.





