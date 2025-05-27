A cutaway image of the "Dry" Kaveri turbofan engine





India is at a crossroads regarding jet engine development for its future fighter aircraft, with choices that include developing engines domestically, importing them, or partnering with international firms for co-development to strengthen local expertise.





The recent delivery of GE Aerospace’s F404-IN20 jet engines for the TEJAS MK-1A has reignited a national conversation about India’s reliance on foreign technology for its defence needs and the urgent necessity to invest in indigenous alternatives.

After a prolonged delay—nearly two years, attributed to global supply chain disruptions and the complex task of restarting a dormant production line—GE Aerospace finally shipped the first of 99 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in March 2025. This milestone is critical for the TEJAS MK-1A program, as the engine shortfall had significantly hampered HAL’s ability to deliver the much-needed fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is already operating below its sanctioned squadron strength.

The delays and dependence on US-based GE Aerospace have sparked widespread debate and frustration among Indian netizens and defence commentators. Many have voiced concerns about the strategic vulnerability created by relying on foreign suppliers for critical military hardware, especially in light of recurring delays and the geopolitical risks associated with such dependencies. In response, a grass-roots social media campaign using the hashtag #FundKaveriEngine has gained momentum. This movement calls for renewed funding and development of the indigenous Kaveri engine project, which was originally intended to power the TEJAS but was shelved after decades of technical challenges related to thrust and reliability.

Prominent defence journalists and influencers have amplified the campaign, highlighting the need for India to prioritize self-reliance in military technology. The sentiment is that, while the arrival of GE engines is a welcome relief for the TEJAS program in the short term, the long-term solution lies in reviving and supporting indigenous projects like the Kaveri engine to ensure India’s defence preparedness is not hostage to external factors.



This awareness campaign reflects a broader national desire for self-reliance in defence technology, especially given the persistent security challenges posed by neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and China.





The Kaveri engine project, conceived by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents India’s most ambitious effort to develop a indigenous jet engine for military aircraft. Initiated in the late 1980s, the program aimed to equip the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS with a domestically developed power-plant, thereby reducing dependence on foreign suppliers like the United States and France.





Despite early progress, the Kaveri project encountered significant technical and political hurdles. The engine struggled to meet its original thrust targets, achieving about 70–75 kN with afterburner instead of the intended 81 kN, and was heavier than planned—approximately 1,180 kg compared to an ideal target below 1,000 kg.





International sanctions, especially after India’s 1998 nuclear tests, further impeded access to critical technologies such as single-crystal turbine blades and high-performance superalloys, stalling development at several junctures.





As a result, the TEJAS ultimately adopted the GE F404 engine, but the Kaveri project was never fully abandoned. Instead, it evolved, with ongoing research and upgrades. Notably, the Kaveri engine’s dry variant was recently cleared for in-flight testing, and significant advancements have been reported in turbines, compressors, gearboxes, and metallurgy.





The thrust has been enhanced with an afterburner section developed by BrahMos Aerospace, allowing the engine to generate up to 79 kN. The dry variant, intended for the DRDO Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), has been approved for flight tests on an Ilyushin Il-76 test-bed, marking a major milestone in indigenous engine development.





The next-generation Kaveri 2.0 engine aims to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. It is designed to deliver a core thrust of 55–58 kN and an afterburner thrust of 90–100 kN, bringing it closer to the performance of advanced international engines like the GE F414.





Kaveri 2.0 incorporates advanced materials such as titanium alloys and nickel-based superalloys, along with single-crystal blade technology, to withstand higher temperatures and stresses. The engine also features a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system for improved efficiency and reliability, and a flat-rated design to ensure consistent performance across India’s diverse climatic conditions.





The public’s call to “Fund Kaveri Engine” is rooted in the strategic imperative to end India’s dependence on foreign engine suppliers, which is seen as a vulnerability in times of geopolitical tension. Social media users, defence experts, and enthusiasts have rallied behind the cause, urging Prime Minister Modi and the government to allocate more resources for the project.





The movement is characterised by a sense of national pride and urgency, with citizens highlighting the risks of relying on external powers for critical defence technologies and advocating for robust investment in indigenous research and manufacturing capabilities.





Furthermore, according to a report by Wing Commander Akash Godbole from the Centre for Air Power Studies, India has three possible paths for advancing the Kaveri engine project. The first is to pursue indigenous development, which would require substantial investment and carries uncertain prospects of success. The second, a faster and more cost-effective route, is to import the engines. The third option involves co-developing and co-producing the engines, which would significantly enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities. Reviving the Kaveri Project would demand considerable funding, but there is growing interest from both the DRDO and the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





The success of the Kaveri 2.0 engine project would be all the more sweeter, given that the Chinese are also struggling to develop a credible turbofan engine themselves for their fighter program. Most of the current crop of Chinese jet engines are sourced from Russia. The WS-10 series of engines, which reportedly power some Chinese military aircraft, are plagued by persistent underperformance issues, much like India’s Kaveri engine. These engines also suffer from poor reliability, efficiency, and durability.





The Kaveri engine project stands at a crucial juncture. While significant technical challenges remain, recent advancements and public support have reinvigorated efforts to achieve a truly indigenous jet engine.





Success in this endeavour would not only bolster India’s defence self-reliance but also mark a significant technological leap, reducing the need to “grovel before military superpowers” for fighter jet engines and enhancing national security in an increasingly uncertain global environment.





In conclusion, admiringly, Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Modi requesting him to seriously consider revamping the Kaveri Engine project.





