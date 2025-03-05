



In a recent development, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken stressed the importance of collaboration between nations, stating, "We need to work together." This sentiment was echoed during a meeting in New Delhi where India and Belgium explored potential defence engagements, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





The discussions, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Princess Astrid of Belgium, focused on enhancing maritime security cooperation and bolstering defence industrial ties between the two countries.





Minister Francken's comments align with broader efforts by Belgium and India to strengthen their strategic ties. The meeting in New Delhi followed a recent pledge by India and the European Union to explore a security and defence partnership, with Belgium playing a key role as an EU member state.





Both countries agreed to establish an institutionalized defence cooperation mechanism to enhance collaboration across various defence domains.





Furthermore, Minister Francken outlined plans to firm up defence ties with India, including the establishment of a defence task force in New Delhi and Brussels, and the appointment of a military attaché to the Belgian embassy in India.





These initiatives underscore the commitment of both nations to work together on defence issues, reflecting a broader trend of international cooperation in addressing common security challenges.





