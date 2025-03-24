



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that one of India's primary diplomatic objectives is to establish a favourable energy environment for the future. Speaking at a recent media event in Mumbai, he highlighted the necessity for India, as the world's fifth-largest economy, to cultivate a broad and diverse set of energy partnerships.





This initiative aims to secure India's energy needs amid a shifting global landscape characterized by industrial policies, export controls, and tariff wars, which contrast sharply with the long-standing advocacy for globalisation.





Jaishankar pointed out that India's energy strategy must extend beyond traditional fossil fuels to include significant investments in renewable energy and the exploration of small modular reactors. He noted that Indian embassies are increasingly active in promoting the country's commercial interests, providing support to ensure that Indian businesses thrive globally.





He also addressed the geopolitical complexities of India's foreign policy, stating that India uniquely positions itself to engage simultaneously with various global players, including Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Iran, as well as participating in both BRICS and QUAD forums. This ability reflects the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," which applies equally to India's international relations.





In light of recent global economic challenges, Jaishankar stressed the importance of adapting policies to leverage emerging opportunities while ensuring economic security.





He underscored that nations must focus on diversified manufacturing and innovation to navigate these changes effectively. Overall, Jaishankar's remarks encapsulate India's strategic approach to energy diplomacy within a complex and evolving global context.





