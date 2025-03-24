



German Ambassador to India, Philip Ackermann, has expressed optimism regarding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a potential "game changer" for German industries and a significant catalyst for increased investment in India.





In a recent interview, Ackermann highlighted that the ongoing negotiations aim to meet a deadline by the end of 2025, which he believes is achievable following productive discussions during the last round of talks after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit.





He noted that this agreement could transform various sectors of the German economy and enhance India's attractiveness for foreign investments.





Ackermann stressed that German businesses view India as a stable investment destination, with nearly 80% of them eager to expand operations and increase their investments in the country.





He pointed out that resolving existing tax and tariff barriers through the FTA would be crucial for facilitating trade and investment flows.





Moreover, he reiterated Germany's commitment to maintaining strong ties with the Indo-Pacific region, particularly as it seeks to bolster its defence posture in light of shifting global dynamics.





The ambassador's remarks come at a time when Germany is poised for a leadership change, with Friedrich Merz expected to take office as Chancellor soon.





Ackermann's comments reflect a broader sentiment among German businesses regarding India's growth potential and the strategic importance of the forthcoming FTA in enhancing bilateral trade relations.





