



A major encounter occurred on March 23, 2025, in Sanyal village, Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation initiated by security forces. The operation was prompted by credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, specifically near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector. During the operation, security personnel spotted a group of three to five terrorists who had reportedly infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in a dense nursery.





The situation escalated when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the police party, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted for approximately half an hour. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties among the security forces during this initial clash. Reinforcements from the police, Army, and paramilitary forces were quickly deployed to the scene to assist in neutralizing the threat.





In a concerning development, a seven-year-old girl named Anchal Kumar sustained injuries during the encounter and was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The specifics surrounding her injuries remain unclear at this time.





Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is overseeing the operation on-site, ensuring coordinated efforts among various security agencies to effectively manage the situation. Local authorities have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security forces as they work to secure the area and eliminate any remaining threats posed by the terrorists.





Agencies







