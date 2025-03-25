



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has established a new camp in Chhattisgarh as part of efforts to dismantle a Naxal stronghold. This camp is located at Bedmakoti, approximately 5 km from Kutul, within the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, which is known for its Naxal activity.





The establishment of this camp aligns with the Indian government's objective to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026 and is viewed as a significant achievement for the security forces, as stated in an official ITBP press release.





Recent operations in the region have been intense. On March 20, a confrontation in the Bijapur-Dantewada border area resulted in the deaths of 22 Naxalites, according to Bijapur Police reports. Additionally, earlier today, two ITBP Jawans sustained critical injuries from an IED blast while conducting combing operations in the Abujhamada jungles.





This incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by security personnel in these areas, as several other individuals were also reported injured and have been transported to the Narayanpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.





The situation remains volatile, with exchanges of fire leading to casualties on both sides; recently, two Maoists were killed during a firefight in the Bijapur forest, while one ITBP Jawan was martyred in the same conflict near Malkangiri, Odisha. These developments underscore the challenges that security forces continue to face in their operations against Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh.





Agencies











