



US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has embarked on his inaugural Indo-Pacific tour, emphasising the region's significance to US security interests.





Departing from Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2025, Hegseth's itinerary includes stops in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Japan. He expressed on social media that the Indo-Pacific is a priority for the US, stating, "We're strengthening our deterrence, readiness, and alliances".





During his visit, Hegseth will engage with senior military and civilian leaders to bolster alliances and partnerships aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. His first stop will be Hawaii, where he will meet with leaders from the US Indo-Pacific Command.





Following this, he will tour military facilities in Guam before heading to the Philippines for discussions on security objectives with local leaders. Hegseth is expected to meet with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address increasing tensions with China in the South China Sea.





The final leg of his tour will take him to Japan, where he will participate in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and hold meetings with Japanese officials and US military personnel. This trip underscores the US commitment to regional security amid growing concerns about China's assertiveness in the area.





ANI







