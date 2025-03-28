



On March 28, 2025, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck central Myanmar, with tremors felt as far away as Thailand and parts of China. The earthquake occurred at approximately 11:50 AM IST, with its epicentre located near Mandalay, about 17.2 kilometers from the city. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake's depth at 10 kilometers, and it was followed by a significant aftershock measuring 6.4 shortly thereafter.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the situation, stating that India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to both Myanmar and Thailand. In a post on social media platform X, he mentioned that he had instructed Indian authorities to be on standby and to maintain communication with the governments of the affected countries. Modi's statement reflects India's commitment to humanitarian aid in times of crisis.





The earthquake caused considerable panic in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, where many residents evacuated buildings due to the shaking. Reports indicated that a skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district collapsed, trapping dozens of workers inside. Emergency services confirmed at least one death and multiple injuries as rescue operations commenced.





In Myanmar, initial reports indicated that several buildings had collapsed in Mandalay and other regions, leading to an emergency declaration by the military government. Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos as people fled from swaying structures. The military regime has begun search operations amid concerns for casualties and structural damage.





The tremors were also felt in various parts of China, particularly in Yunnan Province, where residents reported strong shaking but no immediate casualties were confirmed. As the situation develops, both countries are assessing the extent of damage and coordinating rescue efforts.





