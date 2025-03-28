

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has welcomed US President Donald Trump's recognition of India's voter ID system, which was highlighted in Trump's recent executive order aimed at reforming the US federal election process.





The order mandates proof of citizenship for federal elections and imposes restrictions on mail-in voting, drawing comparisons with India's robust voter verification system established in 1952.





Tharoor emphasised that India's system, involving ID cards and biometric databases, ensures accurate verification of voters' citizenship, contrasting with the US's reliance on self-attestation.





Tharoor noted that India's voter ID system has gained international respect and expressed satisfaction that Trump acknowledged it as an example of effective election management.





He stated, "Certainly, there is a lot of respect around the world... for the American President to acknowledge India by example as a country that got this right".





Trump's order also compared the US election system with practices in Germany, Canada, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden.





It highlighted India's use of biometric-linked voter identification and stricter mail-in voting rules in other countries, contrasting them with the US's decentralized and less stringent processes.





ANI







