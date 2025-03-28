

In a significant act of mercy during Ramadan, the UAE has pardoned over 500 Indian nationals as part of a large-scale clemency initiative.

This decision, implemented in February 2025, was led by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,295 prisoners across the UAE, while Sheikh Mohammed granted clemency to 1,518 inmates from Dubai's correctional facilities.





The pardons reflect the UAE's tradition of showing compassion and providing second chances during Ramadan. Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners, aiming to ease their reintegration into society and alleviate burdens on their families.





Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, emphasised that the initiative demonstrates Sheikh Mohammed's commitment to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences.





This annual gesture aligns with the values of Ramadan, promoting forgiveness and reconciliation while reducing prison populations and fostering social stability.





The clemency allows inmates to reunite with their families and reintegrate into their communities, reinforcing the humanitarian spirit of the Holy Month.





ANI







