



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently made history by becoming the first Raksha Mantri to visit the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bangalore. During his visit on March 9, 2025, he launched a significant research project titled "Centre for Advanced Research on Space Psychology," which is an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Extramural Research Project.





This initiative focuses on "Space Psychology: Selection and Behavioural Health Training of Astronauts & Astronaut Designates for Indian Space Missions," aiming to enhance astronaut training for upcoming human spaceflight missions under ISRO's Gaganyaan program, scheduled for launch in 2026.





The project concentrates on psychological selection and behavioural health training to prepare astronauts for the mental and emotional challenges of space travel, including psychological resilience, isolation effects, and stress management during long-duration missions.





This initiative is crucial as India advances in both air and space domains, with the aerospace sector playing a pivotal role in technological advancements, national security, and economic growth.





Singh highlighted the importance of aerospace medicine in addressing challenges such as microgravity, radiation, and isolation faced by astronauts, underscoring its critical role in future space missions.





During his visit, Singh also inspected IAM's advanced aerospace training facilities, including the Dynamic Flight Simulator and High-Performance Human Centrifuge used for high-G training of fighter pilots, and the Spatial Disorientation Simulator.





He stressed the need for increased research and development in aerospace medicine, noting that spin-offs from such research can benefit multiple sectors, similar to how GPS and the internet transitioned from military to civilian use.





The Defence Minister's visit and the launch of this project mark significant steps in India's pursuit of becoming a leader in space exploration and aerospace technology.





