



The Naxal threat in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is showing signs of decline as the government intensifies its efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed over 4,000 troops in the region as part of a strategic plan to launch a decisive battle against Naxalism, aiming to eradicate it by March 2026.





This move follows a significant reduction in Naxal violence incidents across the country, with a 53% decrease from 2004-2014 to 2014-2024.





The government's no-tolerance approach has led to increased encounters, arrests, and surrenders of Naxals, particularly after the BJP's victory in the state elections.





Despite these gains, Naxal insurgents remain a security threat, as evidenced by recent attacks like the one in Bijapur where nine people were killed when a police vehicle was blown up.





However, the government's efforts, including developmental initiatives and security operations, have started to bear fruit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized that ending Naxalism in Bastar could transform the region into a major tourist destination, highlighting its natural beauty.





The Bastar Olympics, an initiative to promote development and unity, is seen as a key factor in changing the narrative of the region.





The government's strategy involves not only military action but also addressing socio-economic issues that fuel Naxalism. Efforts to improve education, healthcare, and infrastructure are crucial in winning the hearts and minds of local communities.





While challenges persist, the government's multi-pronged approach has led to a decline in Naxal activities, signalling a shift in the balance of power in favour of the state.





