



INS Vagsheer, the Indian Navy's sixth and final Kalvari-class submarine under Project 75, represents a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing. Developed through technical collaboration with France's Naval Group and built at Mazagon Dock Limited, this diesel-electric attack submarine combines advanced stealth, warfare capabilities, and domestic engineering prowess.





Key Features And Capabilities





Developed under the "Make in India" program with 60% indigenous content, involving domestic companies like Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, and Kineco Kaman. Integrates French Scorpene-class design with locally produced systems, including air conditioning plants, internal communication systems, and upgraded batteries. Commissioned in January 2025, it completes the ₹23,000 crore Project 75, which began with INS Kalvari in 2017.





Stealth And Mobility





INS Vagsheer employs advanced acoustic absorption technology and a hydrodynamically optimized hull to minimise noise and radar signature. INS Vagsheer is equipped with advanced acoustic absorption technology and an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, which significantly increases its stealth and endurance by allowing it to remain submerged for longer periods without surfacing.





INS Vagsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class under Project 75, has garnered significant attention for its advanced stealth capabilities and cutting-edge technology. Named after the deep-sea predator Sand Fish, it is designed as a 'hunter-killer' submarine, enhancing India's maritime dominance and serving as a deterrent against adversaries like China and Pakistan. The submarine measures 67.5 meters in length and 12.3 meters in height, with only half of its body visible above the waterline, contributing to its stealth profile.





The submarine is also equipped with state-of-the-art sonar, radar, electronic surveillance sensors, and satellite communication systems, enhancing its operational capabilities.





Combat Systems





It features a sophisticated weapons system, capable of carrying up to 18 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles, or 30 mines, making it versatile for various missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and mine laying.





Integrates a C303 anti-torpedo countermeasure system and advanced sonar/sensor suites for detecting threats up to 120 km away. Boasts an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and satellite communication for real-time coordination with naval task forces.





Specifications





Parameter Detail Length 67.5 meters Beam 6.2 meters Submerged Speed 20 knots Operating Depth 350 meters Crew 8 officers, 35 personnel Propulsion 4 MTU diesel engines + 360 battery cells





Dubbed a "hunter-killer" submarine, INS Vagsheer strengthens India's sea denial capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, excelling in anti-surface, anti-submarine, and intelligence-gathering missions. Its advanced navigation systems operate without GPS underwater, relying on inertial navigation for precision. The submarine underscores India's growing self-reliance in defence technology, positioning it among select nations with indigenous submarine-building expertise.





Zee News Report







