



Nagastra-3 is an advanced loitering munition system currently under development in India, representing a significant step forward in the country's defence capabilities. Designed for long-range precision strikes, the Nagastra-3 is intended to enhance the Indian Army's operational effectiveness with features that include high endurance and autonomous strike capabilities.





This system is being developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, under a Project Sanction Order from the Ministry of Defence as part of India's Make-I category initiative aimed at fostering indigenous defence manufacturing.





The Nagastra-3 builds on the foundation laid by its predecessors, Nagastra-1 and Nagastra-2. Nagastra-1, which was inducted into service in 2024, was India's first indigenous loitering munition and featured over 75% indigenous content.





It was designed to be man-portable, weighing approximately 30 kilograms, with a maximum operational range of 30 kilometers in autonomous mode and an endurance of 60 minutes. Its capabilities included a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and a parachute recovery system for cost-effective retrieval if missions were aborted. The subsequent model, Nagastra-2, introduced enhancements such as increased lethality with a 4-kilogram warhead and dual sensors for all-weather targeting.





Nagastra-3 is expected to offer even greater performance, with an operational range of up to 100 kilometers and an endurance exceeding five hours. This next-generation munition is being developed as part of the Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS) initiative, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology. The system's design aims to provide versatile deployment options, potentially utilizing tube or catapult launch methods.





Overall, the development of Nagastra-3 underscores India's strategic efforts to bolster its military capabilities through indigenous technology while reducing reliance on foreign defence systems. As it progresses through the prototype stage, Nagastra-3 is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Army's tactical flexibility and operational readiness in various combat scenarios.





Agencies







