



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur on March 30, 2025. This facility is expected to enhance India's self-reliance in the defence sector by improving unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations and guided munition testing. During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasized the importance of this advancement for national security and technological growth.





The test range will support the development and testing of the Nagastra-1 'suicide drone,' which is part of India's efforts to modernize its military capabilities. The Nagastra-1 is designed to loiter over a target area and strike with precision, potentially saving soldiers' lives by allowing for selective targeting. The Indian Army has already ordered 480 of these drones, with deliveries underway.





Additionally, in January 2025, Solar Industries India Ltd announced a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to establish a major defence and aerospace project in Nagpur, involving an investment of approximately ₹12,700 crore. This project will focus on producing critical defence products such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and next-generation explosives.





The Ministry of Defence has also signed contracts worth ₹10,147 crore with various defence companies to enhance the firepower of the Indian Army through advanced rocket systems. These initiatives mark significant steps towards strengthening India's defence capabilities and ensuring technological advancements in military operations.





Agencies







