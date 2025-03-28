



The Chinese military has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Indian Army to achieve a fair and just resolution to the ongoing border issues and foster stable defence relations. Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s National Defence, made these remarks during a media briefing in Beijing while addressing questions about the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Wu underscored the desire to contribute to a harmonious relationship between the two nations, symbolized by the metaphor of a "dance between the dragon and elephant," reflecting mutual cooperation.





This sentiment aligns with recent efforts to normalize Sino-Indian relations, which had been strained for over four years. Progress began with an agreement on disengagement in eastern Ladakh in October last year, followed by a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit in Russia. High-level discussions have since continued, aiming to restore bilateral ties.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi previously highlighted that cooperation between the two nations is the "only right choice." Similarly, China's Foreign Ministry welcomed Modi’s recent positive remarks on Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord.





In diplomatic developments, India and China recently held talks in Beijing under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on Border Affairs. Discussions focused on effective border management and resuming cross-border cooperation, including arrangements for trans-border rivers and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.





Indian Joint Secretary (East Asia), Gourangalal Das, met Liu Jinsong, Director General of China’s Department of Asian Affairs, to explore ways to rebuild ties. Both sides agreed on measures to promote people-to-people exchanges, resume direct flights, and reinitiate dialogue mechanisms step-by-step to address mutual concerns and stabilize relations.





PTI







