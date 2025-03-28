



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) to acquire six additional Netra MK-1A Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, enhancing its surveillance and combat capabilities.





These systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be mounted on Embraer ERJ-145 regional jets sourced from the secondary market, as these aircraft are no longer in production.





The Netra MK-1A features advanced technologies such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suites, and real-time communication networks.





It builds on the success of the existing Netra systems, which have been operational since 2017 and played a crucial role during the 2019 Balakot strikes. The new batch will also include upgrades like gallium nitride-based transmit/receive modules for enhanced radar performance.





In addition to the MK-1A systems, DRDO is developing a larger AEW&C platform, Netra MK-2, based on Airbus A321 aircraft acquired from Air India.





This variant will feature extended radar coverage and advanced sensors, further boosting India's air surveillance capabilities. The expansion of the radar fleet is part of India's strategic response to military developments in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China.





Agencies







