



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded his visit to the United Kingdom with a strong call for deepening bilateral cooperation between India and the UK, particularly in the defence sector.





His visit culminated in a keynote address at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable, where he highlighted the importance of joint innovation in niche defence technologies to modernise the armed forces of both nations.





This emphasis on technological collaboration aligns with broader efforts to enhance the strategic partnership and reflects the Ministry of Defence's ongoing commitment to fostering international defence ties.





During his stay, Singh co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group Meeting alongside his UK counterpart, David Williams. The discussions at this high-level forum centred on strengthening military cooperation and advancing defence capability collaboration.





Both sides reviewed the current state of defence ties, with a focus on enhancing defence industry collaboration and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, especially in the area of advanced and niche technologies. These initiatives are in line with the broader 2030 India-UK roadmap, which aims to create a comprehensive strategic partnership across multiple domains.





The visit also took place against the backdrop of the 13th Ministerial meeting of the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, where the UK announced €400 million in export and investment deals with India.





This economic engagement further reinforces the growing multifaceted partnership between the two countries, extending beyond defence to include trade, financial services, and technology sectors.





Rajesh Kumar Singh's UK visit underscored the mutual commitment to not only strengthen military and defence industry ties but also to foster innovation, joint capability development, and economic collaboration.





The outcomes of the visit are expected to provide fresh impetus to ongoing projects and open new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of modernising both nations' armed forces and boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.





