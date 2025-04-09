



Dixon Technologies, a leading electronics manufacturing services firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a ₹1,000-crore facility at the Indospace Industrial Park in Oragadam, Kancheepuram district, near Chennai.





The factory is expected to generate 5,000 jobs and will focus on producing laptops and all-in-one personal computers, along with providing electronic manufacturing services for other companies.





The MoU was exchanged between Dixon's Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani and Vice President Prithvi Vachani and Darez Ahamed, MD and CEO of Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency Guidance, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa at the Secretariat.





Dixon Technologies aims to replicate its success in mobile manufacturing within the IT products sector, leveraging its experience with major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, boAt, Panasonic, TCL Technologies, and OnePlus.





The facility is part of Tamil Nadu's broader economic strategy to attract investments and create employment. Since May 2021, the state has signed 895 MoUs worth ₹10.14 lakh crore in investments, generating 32 lakh jobs. The government is working toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.





