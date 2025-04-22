



In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, 22 Naxalites, including four carrying a collective bounty of ₹26 lakh, surrendered to security forces on Tuesday. This followed the surrender of 26 Naxalites in neighbouring Dantewada district just a day earlier. Among those who surrendered in Bijapur, six were women.





The cadres cited disillusionment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and internal differences within the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organization as key reasons for their decision. They were also influenced by the state government's 'Niya Nellanar' scheme, which focuses on development in remote villages near security camps, providing access to basic amenities.





Notable among the surrendered cadres were Kamli Hemla (32), a PLGA battalion member, and Muya Madvi (19), a party member under the Telangana state committee, each carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh. Sonu Tati (28), a press team commander, and Mahesh Punem, a PLGA member, had bounties of ₹5 lakh each. The surrendered individuals received ₹50,000 each as assistance and will be rehabilitated under government policy.





This marks part of a broader trend in the region, with 179 Naxalites surrendering in Bijapur this year alone. Additionally, 83 Naxalites have been killed and 172 arrested during separate operations in the district. Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered across the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur and Dantewada districts.





Earlier on March 30, another group of 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, including 14 with a cumulative bounty of ₹68 lakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed this historic surrender and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism through rehabilitation and development-focused policies.





