



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has recently expressed significant concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, particularly highlighting inflammatory rhetoric, increasing radicalisation, and attacks on minority communities.





These statements come against a backdrop of strained bilateral relations following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024, as India navigates a complex diplomatic landscape with its eastern neighbour under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.





Jaishankar's Recent Statements On Bangladesh





Speaking at the CNN News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 on April 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar openly addressed India's concerns regarding the current situation in Bangladesh. He emphasised India's unique historical connection with Bangladesh while expressing alarm over troubling developments in the country. "We have concerns about the rhetoric which is coming out of the people in Bangladesh, we have concerns about the radicalising tendencies we see, we have concerns about the attacks on minorities," Jaishankar stated, highlighting India's candid approach to addressing these issues.





The External Affairs Minister underscored the exceptional nature of India-Bangladesh relations, noting that "No country wishes Bangladesh well more than us. That's almost in our DNA." This statement reflects the deep historical ties between the two nations, rooted in India's support for Bangladesh during its 1971 liberation war. Jaishankar also emphasized the importance of democratic processes, stating, "As a well-wisher, as a friend, I think we hope that they go the right way and do the right things, and as a country with a democratic tradition, democracies require elections; that's how mandates are given and mandates are renewed."





Rising Tensions Since Hasina's Departure





The diplomatic relationship between India and Bangladesh has witnessed significant strain since the dramatic exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 following unprecedented student protests. Speaking at a public function earlier this year, Jaishankar had cautioned Bangladesh against what he described as "duplicity" in its approach to India. He specifically addressed the tendency of the interim government to blame India for domestic problems, describing some of these claims as "absolutely ridiculous."





"If every day someone in the interim government stands up and blames India for everything – some of those things if you look at the reports, are absolutely ridiculous. You cannot, on the one hand, say 'I would now like to have good relations with you, but I wake up every morning and blame you for everything that goes wrong.' It is a decision that they must make," Jaishankar remarked, clearly outlining India's frustration with the rhetoric emanating from Dhaka.





The Minister has repeatedly reminded Bangladesh of the "special history" it shares with India and urged the leadership to "make up their minds" regarding "what kind of relationship they want to have with New Delhi, going forward." This indicates India's desire for clarity and consistency in bilateral relations, especially given the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.





Concerns About Minority Safety In Bangladesh





A major area of concern for India has been the escalating attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. In March 2025, Jaishankar informed the Indian Parliament that in 2024, a total of 2,400 incidents related to attacks on minorities were reported in Bangladesh, with 72 additional incidents recorded in the early months of 2025.





The violence against minority communities noticeably increased following Sheikh Hasina's ouster on August 5, 2024. Jaishankar has repeatedly taken up this issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart, and the Indian Foreign Secretary also raised these concerns during his visit to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024. India has consistently urged the Bangladeshi government to take decisive action against those responsible for these attacks and to ensure the protection of minority communities.





In his earliest comments on the crisis in August 2024, Jaishankar had expressed deep concern about the threat to minorities, noting that "minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations." This persistent pattern of communal violence has remained a significant point of contention in bilateral discussions.





Recent Diplomatic Engagement





Amidst these tensions, a significant diplomatic encounter occurred on April 4, 2025, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. This marked their first meeting since the change in Bangladesh's leadership. During this meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's support for a "democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh" while emphasising India's concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus.





Reflecting on this meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the fundamental people-to-people connection between the two countries that transcends governmental relations. "The main message from our side, which came out at the first meeting, is that our relationship with Bangladesh, for historical reasons, is a unique relationship. It is a fundamental people-to-people connection, much more so than any other relationship I can think of," he explained.





The Importance of People-To-People Connections





Despite governmental tensions, experts reiterated that strengthening people-to-people contacts remains vital for maintaining positive bilateral relations. This form of "people's diplomacy" can be particularly effective when government-to-government relations are strained. Cultural exchanges, trade relationships, educational partnerships, and sporting events provide channels for continued engagement that can eventually help normalise diplomatic ties.





Recent initiatives like the four-day Bangladesh-India cultural fair in Rajshahi demonstrate the potential for cultural diplomacy to bridge governmental differences. Such exchanges can maintain the historical connections between the peoples of both nations even during periods of diplomatic tension.





Conclusion





India-Bangladesh relations are currently navigating a challenging phase characterised by heightened rhetoric, concerns about minority safety, and questions about the democratic future of Bangladesh. While expressing serious concerns about these issues, India continues to emphasise its unique historical bonds with Bangladesh and its desire for a stable, democratic, and inclusive government in Dhaka.





As Bangladesh moves forward under its interim government, India has made clear its expectations regarding minority protection, reduced anti-India rhetoric, and a return to democratic governance through elections. The resolution of these issues will likely determine the trajectory of bilateral relations in the coming months and years. Despite current tensions, the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations provide a foundation for rebuilding trust and cooperation, particularly through people-to-people contacts that transcend governmental frictions





