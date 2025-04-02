



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his insights on The Diplomat, a film inspired by real-life events involving India's new envoy to Israel, JP Singh, during its special screening in Israel. In a recorded video message, Jaishankar highlighted the film's relevance to diplomacy, emphasizing the profession's need for adaptability and quick thinking.





He remarked, "This film will naturally interest all those in our profession. It is a reminder that we need to think on our feet, that not every situation has an SOP".





Jaishankar acknowledged his personal involvement in the incident depicted in the film, offering an insider's perspective. He praised lead actor and producer John Abraham, as well as Ambassador JP Singh, who is the central character of the story. The minister also expressed appreciation for the unseen efforts of diplomats worldwide and extended his best wishes to them.





The screening was hosted by the Israeli Foreign Ministry as a tribute to India-Israel relations and to welcome Ambassador JP Singh. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attended briefly but had to leave due to urgent duties. The event underscored the strong bilateral ties between India and Israel and celebrated diplomacy's critical role in international peace and security.





Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat premiered in India on March 14, 2025, and is produced by T-Series, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, and Fortune Pictures. John Abraham described the film as an emotional psychological thriller rather than a conventional patriotic narrative.





ANI







